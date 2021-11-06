Travis Scott Issues Statement After 8 People Die in 'Mass-Casualty Incident' at His Astroworld Festival

Travis Scott has issued a statement about the “mass-casualty incident” that took place at his concert.

On Saturday (November 6), it was confirmed that eight people had died and hundreds were injured after the audience surged towards the stage during one of the rapper’s Astroworld shows, leading to a stampede in the crowd due to the mass panic.

Travis responded to the news in a statement posted to Twitter.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” he wrote. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.”

Travis continued, “Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”

“Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support,” he added. “Love you all.”

According to the original report, Travis attempted to stop the show several times in order to have security help fans, before the stampede was triggered at 9:38pm. Festival organizers also released a statement earlier this morning.

