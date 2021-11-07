'Stranger Things' Season 4 - Premiere Month & Episode Titles Revealed!

Stranger Things is coming, and now we know just a little bit more about what to expect.

Season 4 of the Netflix hit series is set to return next summer, and the titles of the upcoming episodes have been revealed, via Deadline.

During the Stranger Things Day event on Saturday (November 6), Netflix revealed that the show will make its debut in the summer of 2022, having been delayed amid the pandemic.

Netflix also revealed the titles for all nine of the Season 4 episodes, which seem to supply some hints about the upcoming plot line for the show. Don’t read on if you don’t want to be potentially spoiled!

Netflix Stranger Things Season 4 episodes

The Hellfire Club

Vecna’s Curse

The Monster and The Superhero

Dear Billy

The Nina Project

The Dive

The Massacre At Hawkins Lab

Papa

The Piggyback

There is also a new teaser trailer that was just revealed – watch it right now!