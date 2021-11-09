Prince Harry Calls Out The Term 'Megxit', Calling It Misogynistic

Prince Harry is calling out whoever started the term “Megxit”.

This week, the 37-year-old Duke of Sussex appeared on the RE:WIRED virtual summit in New York City, joining the “Internet Lie Machine” panel where addressed how the term spread far and wide as he and wife, Meghan Markle, decided to leave the royal family.

Megxit was popularized following the news that Harry and Meghan were stepping down as senior royals in 2018. It also alluded to Brexit, the term that was used as the United Kingdom left the European Union around the same time.

In Harry‘s discussion, alongside Renée DiResta of the Stanford Internet Observatory and Rashad Robinson of Color of Change, he described the term as misogynistic.

“The term ‘Megxit’ was or is a misogynistic term that was created by a troll, amplified by world correspondents, and it grew and grew and grew onto mainstream media. But it began with a troll,” he stated.

Harry also addressed his own history with the media and misinformation: “I felt it personally over the years, and I’m now watching it happen globally affecting everyone, not just America, literally everyone around the world. I learned from a very early age that the incentives of publishing are not necessarily aligned with the incentives of the truth.”

“I know the story all too well. I lost my mother to this self-manufactured rabidness, and obviously I’m determined not to lose the mother to my children to the same thing.”

Harry added, “The scale of misinformation now is terrifying. No one’s safe from it, no one is protected from it. You can’t hide from it and we continue to see lives ruined families destroyed in one single household.”

Earlier in the day, Meghan also spoke on a virtual panel where she opened up about why she cold called senators about paid leave.