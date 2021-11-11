Mark Hamill Mocks Aaron Rodgers Amid Vaccine Controversy

Mark Hamill is not impressed by Aaron Rodgers‘ ensemble.

The 70-year-old Star Wars star saw that the 37-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback wore a Star Wars sweatshirt while discussing his coronavirus vaccine controversy on The Pat McAfee Show.

Aaron has come under fire for saying that he was “immunized” against coronavirus, only to later reveal that he was not actually vaccinated.

Mark, who played Luke Skywalker in the movie, retweeted a clip of the football star’s appearance and joked, “Of all the sweatshirts he could have worn, he had to take full responsibility in THAT one?”

While other celebs have also been making fun of Aaron's controversy, his fiancee Shailene Woodley is standing by his side