Lady Gaga Blinds Fans With Shiny Silver Jacket & Heels in NYC

Lady Gaga shines in a blinding silver jacket while leaving her hotel in New York City on Monday night (November 15).

The 36-year-old actress and singer even matched her heels to the color of her jacket while heading to tape her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Gaga just recently returned from Milan where she attended the premiere of her new movie, House of Gucci, which is out on November 24.

House of Gucci centers on Patrizia Reggiani, who marries into the Gucci family, and her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge — and ultimately murder.

