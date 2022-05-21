Top Stories
John Mulaney Faces Backlash for Having Dave Chappelle as Surprise Opening Act

Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Travis Barker Bring the Family On a Yacht Ride for Saturday Festivities During Italian Wedding Weekend (Photos)

Here's Why Pete Davidson Is Not Attending Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding with Kim

'Love, Victor' Final Season Trailer Revealed, New Love Interest Teased For Victor

Sat, 21 May 2022 at 8:31 pm

Bethenny Frankel Calls Amber Heard 'The Craziest Woman That's Walked This Planet'

Bethenny Frankel is sharing her thoughts on the Johnny Depp & Amber Heard trial.

On Thursday (May 19), the 51-year-old former Real Housewives of New York City star took to her podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel, to weigh in on the trial, calling the 36-year-old actress “the craziest woman that’s walked this planet.”

Click inside to read more…

“Johnny Depp looks like a hero only in a relationship with Amber Heard,” Bethenny said, jokingly adding that Johnny, 58, “is gonna be f–king anointed Gandhi and the pope” when the trial is over “because he was in a relationship with the craziest woman that’s walked this planet.”

Bethenny went on to say, “I’m sure Queen Elizabeth is calling him being like, ‘Come here, I wanna give you a knighthood because you’re now the hero in this crazy villain story.’”

And she didn’t stop there.

“It doesn’t make any sense. Johnny Depp plus anyone besides Amber Heard is a raving, [MDMA], cocaine, s–t-in-bed-tolerating man,” Bethenny said.

But here, he looks…” Bethenny started, before breaking into a Mariah Carey song, adding, “‘and then a hero comes along!’ because Amber Heard is who he’s being compared to.”

Find out which star recently showed her support for Johnny, saying he saved her life.

@bethennyfrankel Amber Heard is so off base, she makes Johnny Depp seem normal…to hear the full #rant go to #justbwithbethenny on @iHeartRadio #deppvheard #johnnydepp ♬ original sound – Bethenny Frankel

