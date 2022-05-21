Bethenny Frankel Calls Amber Heard 'The Craziest Woman That's Walked This Planet'

Bethenny Frankel is sharing her thoughts on the Johnny Depp & Amber Heard trial.

On Thursday (May 19), the 51-year-old former Real Housewives of New York City star took to her podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel, to weigh in on the trial, calling the 36-year-old actress “the craziest woman that’s walked this planet.”

“Johnny Depp looks like a hero only in a relationship with Amber Heard,” Bethenny said, jokingly adding that Johnny, 58, “is gonna be f–king anointed Gandhi and the pope” when the trial is over “because he was in a relationship with the craziest woman that’s walked this planet.”

Bethenny went on to say, “I’m sure Queen Elizabeth is calling him being like, ‘Come here, I wanna give you a knighthood because you’re now the hero in this crazy villain story.’”

And she didn’t stop there.

“It doesn’t make any sense. Johnny Depp plus anyone besides Amber Heard is a raving, [MDMA], cocaine, s–t-in-bed-tolerating man,” Bethenny said.

But here, he looks…” Bethenny started, before breaking into a Mariah Carey song, adding, “‘and then a hero comes along!’ because Amber Heard is who he’s being compared to.”

