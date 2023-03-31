Top Stories
Here's How The F1 Points Scoring System Works - See The Current Standings!

Here's How The F1 Points Scoring System Works - See The Current Standings!

It’s race weekend for Formula One!

This weekend, your favorite F1 drivers – Sergio Perez, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and more – have gathered at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit in Melbourne, Australia for the F1 Grand Prix of Australia.

With two races already done for the 2023 season, new fans of F1 might be curious about how the points system actually works for the driving sport, so Just Jared has put together a go to guide to explain.

Plus, we have the official current standings, showing you just which driver is in the lead at this point.

Be sure to also check out the How To Watch guide for all the F1 races here!

Head inside to learn how the point system for Formula One works…

