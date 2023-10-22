Brooke Burke Clarifies Those Derek Hough Affair Remarks

Brooke Burke is setting the record straight on the comments she recently made about Derek Hough.

The 52-year-old host and TV personality won season seven of Dancing With the Stars with the pro dancer, now judge, and during an appearance on Cheryl Burke‘s podcast, she said that dancing with him almost tempted her to have an affair.

At the time, she was married to actor and singer David Charvet.

“I just thought [Derek] was so young and green and safe. I had no idea he would be such a powerful, badass choreographer,” she said, adding, “Had I not been married… I would have actually hoped we would have had a love affair.”

Now, on the upcoming Monday (October 23) episode of Tamron Hall Show, Brooke is clearing the air on those comments.

Check out what she said inside…

“Isn’t it interesting how misunderstood words can be?” Brooke says on the episode, via People. “What I was talking about is the chemistry between pro and celebrity when you’re on a show like that. You’re dancing, you’re breathing, you’re in each other’s arms, you’re learning the dance, the rhythm, the struggle, the challenge, the triumph, the fear that you share when you step onto that floor.”

“It’s an extremely intimate experience, chemistry, for sure. He’s adorable, he’s really like my little brother,” she adds. “Saying I would have had an affair, I don’t know, maybe I was just chatting. We didn’t, let me just set the record straight, and I was in a faithful marriage, but it’s like that dance where you’re just so close and you’re so connected, and that intimacy, you can’t fake that because it’s a grueling schedule of rehearsing, it’s day and night, it’s seven days a week.”

“Can you imagine what you go through in that experience is more than most people go through in a marriage. You’re sharing, you’re fighting, you’re competing, you’re learning, you’re trying to win, you’re communicating, you’re not communicating… it’s all these human emotions,” she continues.

Brooke adds that the whole experience is very sensual, “not sexual, sensual,” and she doesn’t regret saying what she did.