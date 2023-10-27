Top Stories
9 Troubling Bombshells from Kanye West Exposé Involving Adidas Deal: Swastika Drawings, Hitler Praise, & More

4 'Teen Wolf' Stars Attended Tyler Posey's Wedding & 2 Others Were Invited But Didn't Attend

Taylor Swift Seemingly Shuts Down Bisexual Rumors & Reports of Dating Female Friends in '1989' Prologue

Charli D'Amelio Clarifies She Adopted a Puppy with Landon Barker & Is Not Expecting!

Fri, 27 October 2023

Universal Sets 'The Black Phone 2' Release Date for Summer 2025

The Black Phone is officially getting a sequel!

The 2021 horror film written and directed by Scott Derrickson told the story of a child killer, known as The Grabber, who abducts children, causing them to receive calls from his previous victims. The Black Phone starred Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, and Madeleine McGraw.

On Friday (October 27), Deadline reported that Universal Pictures has set a June 27, 2025 release date for The Black Phone 2.

It is not known yet whether Scott will return to direct. Additionally, no information regarding The Black Phone 2‘s cast has been revealed.

