Hulu Unveils List of Titles Coming In November 2023: 'The Holiday,' 'Shallow Hal,' 'Twister' & More!

Hulu has released it’s full list of what will be added to it’s library throughout the month of November 2023!

The streaming service revealed all of the TV shows and movies that are coming to it’s platform, including quite a few fan favorite movies and some holiday features as the holiday season kicks off.

Get more info inside…

Among the movies being added include The Holiday, The Wedding Singer, The Waterboy, Pacific Rim, Shallow Hal, Twister, Men in Black, Armageddon and many more.

On the television side, Hulu will be adding the new original series Black Cake and Drive with Swizz Beatz, season two of Arthdal Chronicles, LA Law, Wahlburgers season five, and Spellbound season 1B.

There will also be many Christmas movies from Hallmark and A&E being added!

Keep reading below to see the complete list of what’s being added to Hulu in November 2023…

November 1

Arthdal Chronicles: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED)

Black Cake: Series Premiere

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 23 Premiere

Blippi & Meekah’s Very Merry Treasure Hunt: Complete Season 1

Naruto Shippuden: Season 8 Episodes 414-425 (DUBBED)

A Christmas Frequency

Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights | 2002

Alien vs. Predator | 2004

Armageddon | 1998

Billy Madison | 1995

Blade | 1998

Blade 2 | 2002

Blade: Trinity | 2004

Carpool | 1996

Contagion | 2011

Damien: Omen II | 1978

Deck the Halls | 2006

Deep Blue Sea | 1999

Downhill | 2020

The Family Stone | 2005

The Final Conflict | 1981

Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within | 2001

Flatliners | 1990

Friends With Money | 2006

Friendsgiving | 2020

Frozen River | 2008

Get Low | 2010

Geostorm | 2017

Garfield | 2004

GirlInterrupted | 1999

Goodbye Lover | 1999

The Holiday | 2006

Inferno | 2016

In Time | 2011

Kollek | 1995

Land Ho! | 2014

The Last Duel | 2021

Madea’s Big Happy Family | 2011

Man on a Ledge | 2012

The Marine 4: Moving Target | 2015

Men In Black | 1997

Men In Black II | 2002

Men In Black 3 | 2012

Miracle On 34th Street | 1947

Miracle on 34th Street | 1994

The Mistle-Tones | 2012

The Nutcracker | 1993

The Omen | 1976

Omen IV: The Awakening | 1991

The Other Woman | 2014

Outbreak | 1995

Pacific Rim | 2013

The Personal History Of David Copperfield | 2020

Poseidon | 2006

Reporting For Christmas

The Sandlot | 1993

Saving Silverman | 2001

Sea Fever | 2019

Second Best | 1994

Shallow Hal | 2001

Space Jam | 1996

Space Jam: A New Legacy | 2021

Tigerland | 2000

Trance | 2011

Twister | 1996

The Waterboy | 1998

The Wedding Planner | 2001

The Wedding Singer | 2005

November 2

Ancient Aliens: The Ultimate Evidence: Complete Season 9

Christmas Wars: Complete Season 1

The Kennedy Assassination: 24 Hours After

Pam’s Garden of Eden: Complete Season 2

A Christmas Frequency | 2023

A Country Christmas Story | 2013

Becoming Santa | 2011

Christmas Ever After | 2020

Christmas Love Letter | 2019

Every Day is Christmas | 2018

Magic Mike’s Last Dance | 2023

Merry Liddle Christmas | 2019

Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding | 2020

Reporting For Christmas | 2023

Sweet Mountain Christmas | 2019

Wahlburgers: Complete Season 5

November 3

Quiz Lady: Film Premiere

L.A. Law: Complete Seasons 1-8

November 4

Kids Vs. Aliens | 2022

November 5

God’s Time | 2022

November 6

JFK: One Day in America: Complete Docuseries

November 7

Edge of Tomorrow | 2014

November 8

Vigilante: Complete Season 1 (SUB)

Ultimas Ferias: Complete Season 1

November 9

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 8

The 57th Annual CMA Awards: Special Premiere

Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 4

The League | 2023

Mavka: The Forest Song | 2023

November 10

Fool’s Paradise | 2023

One True Loves | 2023

November 11

Central Intelligence | 2016

November 13

The Lady Bird Diaries Documentary Premiere

November 14

FX’s A Murder at the End of the World: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere

November 15

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story: Complete Docuseries

Soy Tu Fan: La Fiesta Continua: Complete Season 1

To Catch a Smuggler: Complete Season 6

The China Hustle | 2017

Journey To The West | 2013

Monsters | 2010

Nymphomaniac Volume II – Extended Director’s Cut | 2013

Nymphomaniac Volume I – Extended Director’s Cut | 2013

Red Cliff | 2008

What Just Happened | 2008

White Bird In A Blizzard | 2014

November 16

Drive with Swizz Beatz: Complete Docuseries

November 17

The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs: Complete Docuseries

Black Ice | 2022

November 20

Spellbound: Season 1B

Incredible Animal Journeys: Complete Docuseries

My Hero Academia: Season 6, Part 2 (DUBBED)

The Last Rider | 2022

November 21

Obituary: Complete Season 1

November 22

FX’s Fargo: Year 5 Premiere

November 23

Elf | 2003

Four Christmases | 2008

Fred Claus | 2007

Jack Frost | 1998

Master Gardener | 2022

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation | 1989

The Polar Express | 2004

November 24

Consecration | 2023

Life of the Party | 2018

November 26

Faraway Downs: Complete Limited Series

November 28

Katak the Brave Beluga | 2023

November 29

The Artful Dodger: Complete Season 1

El Encargado: Complete Season 2

Life Below Zero: Complete Season 21

Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin

November 30

Wild Crime: Complete Season 3

A Timeless Christmas

Christmas Comes Twice

Christmas Under the Stars

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy

Compassionate Spy | 2022

Five Star Christmas

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

Jingle Bell Bride

