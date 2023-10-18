Top Stories
Sophia Bush &amp; Ashlyn Harris: Everything Insiders Have Said About the Rumored New Couple

Sophia Bush & Ashlyn Harris: Everything Insiders Have Said About the Rumored New Couple

Sabrina Carpenter Drops Cover of Taylor Swift's 'I Knew You Were Trouble' Ahead of Upcoming Eras Tour Shows

Sabrina Carpenter Drops Cover of Taylor Swift's 'I Knew You Were Trouble' Ahead of Upcoming Eras Tour Shows

Wed, 18 October 2023 at 8:59 pm

'The Masked Singer' Season 10: Trailblazing Tennis Superstar Unmasked in Episode Four!

Continue Here »

'The Masked Singer' Season 10: Trailblazing Tennis Superstar Unmasked in Episode Four!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not read ahead if you have not watched the new episode of The Masked Singer!

The Masked Singer is back!

Season 10 of the FOX’s hit singing competition series aired a new episode on Wednesday night (October 18) with returning host Nick Cannon and panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg.

During the episode, Hawk, Husky, Royal Hen, and Tiki took to the stage for performances.

At the end of the episode, one contestant was unmasked and sent home.

New episodes of The Masked Singer air on Fox on Wednesday nights at 8pm ET.

Click on the next slide to find out who was unmasked and eliminated…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: FOX
Posted to: masked singer, The Masked Singer

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr