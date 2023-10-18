Who is Royal Hen on 'The Masked Singer' Season 10? Clues, Guesses, & Spoilers Revealed!

Top Stories
Wed, 18 October 2023 at 8:30 pm

The Masked Singer is back for season 10!

A new episode of the hit Fox singing competition series aired on Wednesday night (October 18) with returning host Nick Cannon and panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg.

The show, which began in South Korea, features celebrities singing songs while wearing costumes and face masks concealing their identities until they’re eliminated.

The cast of singers will remain a secret until the masks are removed from the performers, but we do know who is returning to judge and host the successful series.

During the episode, Hawk, Royal Hen, Husky, and Tiki all took to the stage for performances.

For “Elton John Night”, Royal Hen performed “Philadelphia Freedom.”

Click inside to check out all of the clues and guesses for Royal Hen…

FIRST PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- She’s a “trailblazer”

- Football plaque shown

- Fights a bear

- Eiffel Tower shown

- Hot dog shown

- Was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama

PANEL GUESSES: Gloria Steinem, Rita Moreno, Billie Jean King
