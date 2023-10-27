Warner Bros. Pushes Back 'Aquaman 2' Release Date - Find Out When It Will Premiere Now

Warner Bros. is shaking up their release schedule and just announced a new release date for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The movie, which stars Jason Momoa as the titular DC superhero, was supposed to hit theaters on December 20. Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait too much longer to see their favorite characters in action again.

Read more about the new release date for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom…

Variety reported that Aquaman 2 will now arrive in theaters only two days later on Friday, December 22.

The move is seemingly to provide a bit of space between the DC movie and Warner Bros.’ other project Wonka, which stars Timothee Chalamet.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom notably features Amber Heard. If you missed it, a recent report included multiple bombshell revelations about Amber‘s involvement in the sequel and rumors that someone close to her saved her job. The report prompted a response from director James Wan.

While we wait to see Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, find out which members of the original cast will be returning.