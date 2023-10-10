Top Stories
Joe Jonas &amp; Sophie Turner's Temporary Custody Agreement Revealed, Exact Dates &amp; Holiday Schedule Disclosed in Court Documents

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Temporary Custody Agreement Revealed, Exact Dates & Holiday Schedule Disclosed in Court Documents

Insider Reveals What's Going On With Bradley Cooper &amp; Gigi Hadid - Is It Serious?

Insider Reveals What's Going On With Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid - Is It Serious?

Are These 2 'DWTS' Partners Dating!?

Are These 2 'DWTS' Partners Dating!?

Tue, 10 October 2023 at 12:15 pm

'Aquaman 2' Bombshells Revealed: Amber Heard Was Almost Fired, How Elon Musk Saved Her Job, Where She Stands with Jason Momoa, & More

Continue Here »

'Aquaman 2' Bombshells Revealed: Amber Heard Was Almost Fired, How Elon Musk Saved Her Job, Where She Stands with Jason Momoa, & More

A bombshell new report about Aquaman 2 (aka Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom) has just been released and there is a ton of information included.

There are unearthed therapy session notes from Amber Heard‘s trial with Johnny Depp, there’s information about how Amber was almost fired from the movie (and wasn’t, due to something Elon Musk did,) there are statements about Jason Momoa and James Wan‘s alleged behavior (with firm denials from sources and DC), and so much more. Variety has it all, and we’re breaking down the biggest highlights.

Keep reading to see what was unearthed and revealed…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amber Heard, Aquaman, Elon Musk, James Wan, Jason Momoa

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr