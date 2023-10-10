'Aquaman 2' Bombshells Revealed: Amber Heard Was Almost Fired, How Elon Musk Saved Her Job, Where She Stands with Jason Momoa, & More

A bombshell new report about Aquaman 2 (aka Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom) has just been released and there is a ton of information included.

There are unearthed therapy session notes from Amber Heard‘s trial with Johnny Depp, there’s information about how Amber was almost fired from the movie (and wasn’t, due to something Elon Musk did,) there are statements about Jason Momoa and James Wan‘s alleged behavior (with firm denials from sources and DC), and so much more. Variety has it all, and we’re breaking down the biggest highlights.

Keep reading to see what was unearthed and revealed…