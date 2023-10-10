Top Stories
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Temporary Custody Agreement Revealed, Exact Dates & Holiday Schedule Disclosed in Court Documents

Insider Reveals What's Going On With Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid - Is It Serious?

Are These 2 'DWTS' Partners Dating!?

Tue, 10 October 2023 at 12:25 pm

Troye Sivan Responds to 'Rush' Video Backlash, Opens Up About Being With Closeted Guys & Being Held to High Standards

Troye Sivan is opening up about his art, his sexuality, and everything in between.

The 28-year-old Something to Give Each Other singer spoke out in a new interview with The Guardian, out now.

During the conversation, Troye spoke about getting with men who hadn’t been with the same sex previously, facing backlash for the lack of bigger body representation in his “Rush” music video, and much more.

Find out what Troye Sivan had to say…

