Richest 'Star Wars' Cast Members Ranked From Lowest to Highest

Since the release of Episode IV: A New Hope in 1977, Star Wars has grown into a massive franchise spanning multiple movies, television series and video games.

Fox Business wrote in 2020 that combined box-office total for all the films was around $10 billion worldwide, making the franchise among the highest-earning of all time.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the biggest names from the Star Wars universe and ranked their estimated net worth from lowest to highest.

Kelly Marie Tran

Estimated net worth: $3 million, per Celebrity Net Worth

Kelly Marie Tran appeared in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, starring in 2017′s The Last Jedi and 2019′s The Rise of Skywalker as Rose Tico.

Temuera Morrison

Estimated net worth: $5 million, per Celebrity Net Worth

Temuera Morrison is a recent addition to the Star Wars universe, joining the cast of the new Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett.

Ming Na Wen

Estimated net worth: $5 million, per Celebrity Net Worth

Ming Na Wen played Fennec Shand in The Mandalorian and is also set to star in The Book of Boba Fett, where she’ll be reprising her role as the elite assassin.

John Boyega

Estimated net worth: $6 million, per Celebrity Net Worth

John Boyega‘s first Star Wars film was 2015′s The Force Awakens, where he played First Order stormtrooper Finn. He went on to reprise the role in The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.

Domhnall Gleeson

Estimated net worth: $7 million, per Celebrity Net Worth

Domhnall Gleeson played the part of General Hux in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Jennifer Beals

Estimated net worth: $8 million, per Celebrity Net Worth

It was confirmed that Jennifer Beals would be joining The Book of Boba Fett this fall, where she’ll play a Twi’lek, a member of an alien race with two long appendages on their heads called lekku.

Warwick Davis

Estimated net worth: $8 million, per Celebrity Net Worth

Warwick Davis is a regular fixture in the Star Wars universe, first appearing in Return of the Jedi in 1983.

Anthony Daniels

Estimated net worth: $8 million, per Celebrity Net Worth

Anthony Daniels has played beloved Star Wars character C-3PO since the franchise’s inception. The droid has had a part in all of the main movies since 1977.

Daisy Ridley

Estimated net worth: $9 million, per Celebrity Net Worth

Daisy Ridley starred alongside John Boyega in the sequel trilogy. She played Rey, a scavenger who went on to join the Resistance in fighting against the First Order.

Oscar Isaac

Estimated net worth: $10 million, per Celebrity Net Worth

Oscar Isaac played starfighter Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel trilogy alongside John Boyega and Daisy Ridley.

Pedro Pascal

Estimated net worth: $10 million, per Celebrity Net Worth

Pedro Pascal stars in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars series.

Ian McDiarmid

Estimated net worth: $10 million, per Celebrity Net Worth

Ian McDiarmid starred as the fearsome Emperor Palpatine in the original trilogy and went on to reprise the role in the prequel trilogy. He also made an appearance in The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.

Hayden Christensen

Estimated net worth: $12 million, per Celebrity Net Worth

Hayden Christensen played Anakin Skywalker in the two of the prequel films, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. It was announced this fall that he will be returning to the role for the upcoming Disney+ live-action series Ahsoka, which will also star Rosario Dawson. He’ll also be featured in the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Adam Driver

Estimated net worth: $16 million, per Celebrity Net Worth

Adam Driver joined the Star Wars universe in 2015, playing Kylo Ren in The Force Awakens.

Mark Hamill

Estimated net worth: $18 million, per Celebrity Net Worth

Star Wars launched Mark Hamill‘s career in 1977, with the actor starring as the original trilogy’s protagonist Luke Skywalker. He’s since reprised the role in The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi and the sequel trilogy.

Andy Serkis

Estimated net worth: $18 million, per Celebrity Net Worth

Andy Serkis joined the Star Wars sequel trilogy as Snoke, the Supreme Leader of the First Order. He appears in the first two films of the trilogy and was also referenced in The Rise of Skywalker.

Ewan McGregor

Estimated net worth: $25 million, per Celebrity Net Worth

Ewan McGregor took on the role of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi in the prequel series and will reprise his role for the upcoming Disney+ live-action series alongside Hayden Christensen.

Carrie Fisher

Estimated net worth: $25 million, per Celebrity Net Worth

The late actress Carrie Fisher starred alongside Mark Hamill in the original Star Wars trilogy, playing Rebellion leader Princess Leia.

James Earl Jones

Estimated net worth: $40 million, per Celebrity Net Worth

James Earl Jones voiced the masked Darth Vader throughout the Star Wars films.

Natalie Portman

Estimated net worth: $90 million, per Celebrity Net Worth

Natalie Portman took on the role of Queen of Naboo Padme Amidala in 1999′s The Phantom Menace. She went on to appear in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.

Harrison Ford

Estimated net worth: $300 million, per Celebrity Net Worth

Harrison Ford played smuggler and captain of the Millennium Falcon Han Solo in Star Wars’ original trilogy, returning to the role for The Force Awakens. It was reported that he made more money than anyone else in the cast, earning a salary between $10 million to $20 million, per Variety.

He’s also known for playing the title role in the action franchise Indiana Jones.

