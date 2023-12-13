Kyle Richards Talks Her Relationship With Morgan Wade, Reveals How It Differs From Other Friendships

Kyle Richards is spilling on what makes her relationship with Morgan Wade so special.

If you were unaware, the 54-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and 29-year-old country musician have been at the center of romance rumors for a while now. They even played into the whispers with a steamy music video. They have repeatedly denied that they are an item.

During a recent episode of Real Housewives, Kyle opened up about their relationship and what made it different from most of her friendships.

Read more about Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade…

While on camera, Kyle hopped on a call with Morgan while getting ready for an outing. Her friend playfully ribbed her over her outfit, prompting an explanation from Kyle.

“My relationship with Morgan is very different from my relationship with my other friends,” she said, via People. “She’s constantly teasing me, I know when Morgan and I hang out, I’m going to be roasted.”

