Other Driver Reveals What Happened Before Michael B. Jordan Crashed Ferrari

New information concerning Michael B. Jordan‘s recent car accident has been revealed.

The 36-year-old Creed star crashed his Ferrari into a parked blue Kia on the night of December 2 in Hollywood.

On Friday (December 15), another Ferrari driver, who pulled up next to Michael before the actor crashed, spoke out about what transpired.

Tenshi Angel told ET that he was “just vibing out” when Michael‘s blue Ferrari pulled up beside him.

“I’m looking like, ‘Oh.’ We was just kind of, like, pacing. This was before the recording there was, like, two blocks away,” he continued. “We were just cruising. And then – I think it was like the next block, like halfway – we were revving the engines a little bit, then once we got to the next block that was when we was like, ‘Oh.’ Honk[ed] three times. I took off, and that’s what happened.”

Tenshi told the outlet that he and Michael were not racing.

“We were revving engines, but we weren’t going fast at all,” he added. “But those cars, like I said, they take off fast. So, if you hit the pedal you’re gonna [go] zero to 60 [miles per hour] in like two seconds. So we’re revving our engines, and then once we honked the horns, you know, I started picking up speed, probably going about 45 to 50 [miles per hour]. I look back and he wasn’t there anymore. So, then I slowed down.”

A video of the crash was released on Friday, showing Michael‘s vehicle swerve from the right lane and collide with the parked car.

Tenshi stated that he didn’t know that the Black Panther star had crashed.

“I thought he turned the corner or something and maybe didn’t want to go. I just kept going.”

He added, “I would’ve stopped to help him. I didn’t know he crashed at all. Man, he needs some driving lessons. I’ve been driving for a long time, driving different cars. So, if he needs driving lessons, man, he can hit me up.”

According to TMZ, the LAPD is currently investigating the accident.

