Donna Kelce Talks Family's Christmas Plans, Reveals Which Son She'll Be With

Donna Kelce will be spending Christmas with only one of her famous, football playing sons.

If you forgot, Donna is the mom of Travis and Jason Kelce, the brothers who made history when they competed against each other in the 2023 Super Bowl.

In a new interview, she opened up about the family’s plans for the upcoming holiday and looked back on early Christmas memories.

Read more about the Kelce family’s Christmas plans…

Speaking to People, Donna confirmed that she’d be with her older son Jason and his children.

“I will be in Philadelphia for Christmas, spending time with my grandkids as we cheer on their dad,” she said. Jason plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, and they have a game against the New York Giants on the holiday.

Travis‘ team the Kansas City Chiefs is facing off against the Las Vegas Raiders that same day.

Speaking about previous holidays, Donna recalled spending a lot of the time on the road with her athletic sons.

“Most times, the holidays were spent supporting the kids in various sporting events and enjoying the Christmas break with other families,” she shared. “But I remember the joy in their eyes as they woke up early on Christmas Day to come downstairs to screams, laughter and a flurry of ripped wrapping paper.”

On the topic of Travis‘ Christmas day game, you might have missed how the NFL paid tribute to his relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift.