Timothee Chalamet Tries to Go Incognito While Out on Coffee Run

Timothee Chalamet is stepping out for the day.

The 27-year-old Call Me By Your Name actor tried to keep a low profile in a baseball hat and black face mask as he picked up a coffee while enjoying an outing at The Grove on Saturday afternoon (December 23) in Los Angeles.

Timothee wore a gray hoodie and sweatpants as he browsed for new some new reads at a local book shop.

In a recent interview, Timothee revealed that he received the ultimate gift when he was cast to play Bob Dylan in a forthcoming biopic.

He also shared some very rare insight into a date night with girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

Timothee‘s latest movie Wonka is out in theaters now!
Photos: Backgrid USA
