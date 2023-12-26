Bryan Tanaka Confirms Split With Mariah Carey After 7 Years, Makes His First Statement

﻿Bryan Tanaka is speaking out.

The 40-year-old dancer and choreographer issued a statement one day after Christmas on Tuesday (December 26) confirming that he and Mariah Carey have parted ways after seven years together amid speculation.

“Dear friends and fans, with mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together. Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared. The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever,” he began.

“Mariah‘s dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey. I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture,” he continued.

“During this sensitive time, I kindly ask for your understanding, privacy and respect. The outpouring of love and support from fans has been a beacon of strength, and I am extremely grateful for the encouragement that continues to uplift me. I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance, and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters. With #MuchLove and gratitude

Bryan Tanaka,” he concluded.

