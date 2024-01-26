Gisele Bundchen Looks Fit While Taking Her Dog for a Walk in Miami Beach

Gisele Bundchen is getting in some exercise.

The 43-year-old model headed towards the beach as she took her dog for a walk on Thursday afternoon (January 25) in Miami Beach, Florida.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gisele Bundchen

For her outing, Gisele sported a brown sports bra with matching leggings, which she paired with a tan sweater tied around her waist and tan a baseball hat.

In a recent interview, Gisele opened up about co-parenting her kids with Tom Brady as they live in two separate houses.

Gisele also revealed the one piece she has in her jewelry collection that her 11-year-old daughter Vivian already has her “eye on.”

If you missed it, Gisele shared her honest thoughts on aging.