WWE Returns & Departures of 2024 - Every Wrestling Star Who Has Returned to the Ring & Who Left!

The WWE is full of action lately, including some electrifying returns to the ring!

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen some incredible performers from the wrestling world get back into action with surprise appearances, including commentators and wrestlers alike. Some wrestlers were only gone for a few weeks, but others have been gone for months, or even years.

There has also been at least one very headline-making departure amid scandal.

We’re rounding up all of the WWE returns and exits of the year!

Click through to see who came back to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2024…