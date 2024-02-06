Top Stories
Austin Butler Reacts to Backlash Over That Vanessa Hudgens Interview, Explains His Thought Process, & Gives Two-Word Comment on Kaia Gerber Relationship

Drake's Alleged Leaked Video Goes Viral, Rapper Seemingly Responds By Texting Friend

Jennifer Aniston Forgets Who David Schwimmer Is in Uber Eats' Super Bowl 2024 Commercial - Watch Now

'But Daddy I Love Him' Meaning: Is Taylor Swift's Song Referencing 'Little Mermaid' or Harry Styles?

Tue, 06 February 2024 at 2:27 pm

Will Prince Harry See Prince William During Visit with King Charles? Answer Revealed

Will Prince Harry See Prince William During Visit with King Charles? Answer Revealed

Prince Harry landed in London, England to pay a visit to his father, King Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer.

The 39-year-old Duke of Sussex rushed to be with the monarch, who announced his cancer diagnosis on Monday (February 5). His wife Meghan Markle did not join him.

Keep reading to find out more about Prince Harry’s visit to the UK…

Now, a source is telling People that there are “no plans” for Prince William and Prince Harry to get together while the latter is in the UK.

There has been a lot of royal drama and gossip recently, with Prince Harry‘s book “Spare” revealing a ton of information.

The two brothers have also reportedly been feuding, and there are reports dating back years about the state of their relationship.
