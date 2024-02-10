Kourtney Kardashian Stops for Ice Cream While Sightseeing in Sydney

Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying a day out in Sydney.

The 44-year-old reality star stopped for ice cream during an afternoon of sightseeing with her daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 9, (not pictured) on Thursday (February 8) in Sydney, Australia.

For her outing, Kourtney went comfy in a white jersey and gray pants.

Kourtney and her family are currently in Australia as she supports husband Travis Barker and his band Blink-182 as they tour across the country for the next few weeks.

Kourtney recently made her first red carpet appearance since welcoming son Rocky this past November at the 2024 Emmy Awards last month.

In a new interview, Travis‘ son Landon Barker revealed why he still hasn’t held baby Rocky yet.