Who's Sitting with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2024: Inside Her Suite & Identifying All of Her Friends

Beyonce Announces 'Renaissance' Act 2 & New Music Release Date!

2 Streakers at Super Bowl 2024: See Photos & Video of Moment Not Shown on TV

Usher Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show Video: Setlist Revealed, See Every Special Guest!

Sun, 11 February 2024 at 9:41 pm

Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Fly to Super Bowl 2024 After Taking Us to Oz in First 'Wicked' Trailer

Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Fly to Super Bowl 2024 After Taking Us to Oz in First 'Wicked' Trailer

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo took us to Oz in the very first trailer for their new Wicked movie, and they flew straight from there to the 2024 Super Bowl!

The costars, who play Glinda and Elphaba in the forthcoming musical movies, were spotted arriving at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday (February 11) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

They even coordinated their outfits to tribute their iconic characters.

Keep reading to find out more…

Cynthia, who plays Elphaba, wore a sequined green jersey dress that featured her character’s name on the back. She carried a matching bag to the game.

Meanwhile, Ariana‘s matching dress was hot pink and had Glinda bedazzled across the back.

You can see a photo here!

The Wicked trailer premiered in the early part of the game, which sees the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers facing off for the big win.

Do you know who else will appear in the movie?

Wicked will be split in two parts. Part One is set to be released in theaters on November 27, 2024 and Part Two will follow on November 26, 2025.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo at the 2024 Super Bowl in the gallery…
Credit: CPR DAILYSTARDUST; Photos: Backgrid
