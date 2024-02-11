Lizzo Debuts Colorful New Hair While Attending Super Bowl 2024

Lizzo is using the 2024 Super Bowl as an opportunity to hard-launch a new look!

The 35-year-old “Rumors” hitmaker attended the big game on Sunday night (February 11) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and she was rocking a new hair style and color.

Just last week, Lizzo had long, black hair when she took the stage to present an award at the 2024 Grammys. Not anymore, though.

Her new look is very red and very short. Lizzo took her hair a bold cherry shade and chopped it into a blunt cut with defined bangs.

She paired her new look with a statement necklace and looked stylish in a pair of short shorts, a white crop top, fishnets and a long coat.

The singer was in good spirits and waved at cameras while outside the venue.

If you missed it, there was recently an update about the sexual harassment lawsuit that she is involved in.

