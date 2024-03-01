Jax Taylor Shares Update on Brittany Cartwright Separation, Says They're Living Together Again

Jax Taylor is speaking out just hours after it was revealed he and wife Brittany Cartwright were separated.

The former Vanderpump Rules stars’ separation was announced Thursday (February 29) during a new episode of their podcast When Reality Hits.

Brittany shared that they were taking some time apart and she moved into another home for some space.

Hours later, Jax was spotted leaving a workout and he offered a new update, revealing they’re back under one roof already.

Keep reading to find out more…

“This is not a divorce,” he told Page Six when asked by paparazzi if there was a chance of reconciliation. “We’re just taking time apart. Just trying to reassess our situation, and we have a child involved, and we just want to do what’s best for our kid.”

Jax was then asked how the new living arrangement was going.

“We’re actually together, living in our home right now,” he revealed. “She was in [another] house for a while, but yeah, she’s back now. We’re trying to figure it out. This is all fresh and new… it’s not evil, nastiness. It’s just two people who are hitting a 10 year mark in their marriage.”

Jax and Brittany started dating in 2015 and got married in 2019. They then welcomed their son Cruz in 2021.

The separation news comes just a month before their new Bravo show The Valley premieres.

While fans speculated that this was a PR move for the new series, a rep for the couple denied that, telling Page Six that it is “most definitely not PR related in any way.”

If you missed it, check out the full cast and watch the first few minutes of Vanderpump Rules spinoff series The Valley!