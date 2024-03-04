'Baywatch' Reboot in the Works at Fox!

Baywatch is back!

Fox is ordering a reboot of the classic beach series in a co-production between Fremantle and Fox Entertainment, via Deadline.

Last year, Fox already had started conversations with Freemantle for the potential series while also developing another lifeguard drama franchise, Rescue: HI-Surf, from John Wells Prods.

That show was subsequently picked up to series for the 2023-24 season, with a fall 2024 launch set due to strike delays.

The new “action-packed” Baywatch reboot is written by Lara Olsen who will serve as showrunner.

Here’s a plot summary; “Daring ocean rescues, pristine beaches, and iconic red bathing suits are back, along with a whole new generation of Baywatch lifeguards, who navigate complicated, messy personal lives.”

The original series featured stars like David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson, and followed a group of lifeguards who patrolled the beaches of LA County. The show premiered in fall 1989 and was canceled by the network after one season. The producers bought back the rights and produced a syndicated version via All American Television, and it then ran for 10 more seasons, including a move to Hawaii for later seasons, becoming one of the most-watched shows in the world.

