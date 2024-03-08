Bridgit Mendler Clarifies Her PhD Status, Reveals What Degree She Is Closer to Having

Bridgit Mendler is setting the record straight on her qualifications.

While it was on her social pages, the 31-year-old former actress and singer was thought to have a PhD, doctor of Philosophy in any discipline except medicine, but she is now clarifying that she actually doesn’t have that yet.

In a note shared to her X/Twitter account, Bridgit clarified why she doesn’t have her PhD and what degree she is closer to having.

“Hey people. It came to my attention that something on my linkedin profile is causing confusion that I want to clarify: I am 2 months away from a JD and I don’t already have a PhD,” she shared. A JD is a Juris Doctor degree, which is a degree that prepares you to practice law.

“The PhD is something I started working towards in 2020 and I pursued it jointly with my law degree but when I moved to California last summer and decided that for family reasons we would stay on the west coast, it had to go on pause. I apologize I really should have updated my linkedin page sooner. I’ll still fight for it, but how it gets completed is up to the administration and my principal investigator and what they think is appropriate.”

Bridgit continued that she has had to learn to say yes or no to certain things.

“Ultimately, any parent or person trying to juggle hard things has experienced that sometimes you have to make hard choices. My parents have a saying: ‘do everything it’s a blast.’ I enjoy pushing the boundary of the possible and saying yes to more things but also it is important to flex the muscle of prioritization and discernment. For myself I’ve found that learning when to say no or not right now can be more of a skill than saying yes.”

She concludes, “side note, if anyone has a recommendation for how to best express my circumstance wrt the PhD on linkedin, would happily take suggestions as I make the edit.”

Bridgit did earn a degree in anthropology at USC and in 2018, she entered a graduate program at MIT. Then in 2019, she enrolled in a class at Harvard Law School. She did get her Masters of Science from MIT in 2020, before beginning to work on her PhD.

If you missed it, Bridgit recently revealed that she is now a mom after adopting a child with husband Griffin Cleverly, and she also started a new space startup!