Kali Uchis Welcomes First Child With Partner Don Toliver, Shares Cute Pics & Reveals Baby's Sex!

Kali Uchis and Don Toliver are officially parents!

Two months after the 30-year-old revealed that they were expecting, she took to social media on Thursday (March 14) to confirm that she’d given birth to a healthy baby.

On Instagram, the couple shared a joint post announcing the birth of a baby boy. His name is not yet known.

“you are everything we could have hoped for & more. Thank you God for our beautiful healthy baby boy, & thank you all for the Good energy along the way. may our home & your homes forever be blessed with peace, happiness & health,” they wrote alongside a video of the happy family.

Kali shared so many photos in a separate post. She also wrote a sweet note to her newborn son: “Giving birth to you was the greatest day of my life, thank you for choosing us to be your parents. you give us so much strength & motivation to be greater, to be our best selves for You. & we hope every day you feel how loved you are by us; nothing compares.”

Congratulations are in order for the happy couple! We wish them well at this incredibly exciting time.

Kali and Don first confirmed their relationship back in 2021.

