Victoria Beckham Hosts 50th Birthday Party Attended by So Many Celebs - Guest List Revealed!

Kim Kardashian to Executive Produce New Show 'Calabasas' for Netflix - Details Revealed!

Apr 20, 2024 at 6:24 pm
By JJ Staff

Zendaya Bares Midriff in Cutout Dress at 'Challengers' L.A. Press Day

Zendaya Bares Midriff in Cutout Dress at 'Challengers' L.A. Press Day

Zendaya is showing some skin with her latest look on the Challengers press tour!

The 27-year-old actress was joined by co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor while attending a press day for their new movie on Saturday (April 20) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The cast was joined by director Luca Guadagnino, who is best known for his movies Call Me By Your Name and Bones and All.

Zendaya is friends with tennis star Serena Williams and the legendary player has already seen the new tennis movie. The actress revealed her thoughts!

Make sure to watch Zendaya‘s funny new Kimmel interview and find out what happened when she and boyfriend Tom Holland got pulled over for speeding.

FYI: Zendaya is wearing a custom Jacquemus dress.

Browse through the gallery for 20+ photos of the Challengers cast at the L.A. press day…
Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Amazon MGM Studios; Photos: Getty
