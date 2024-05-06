Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos &amp; Fashion Details!

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

Met Gala 2024 Theme &amp; Dress Code, Explained

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending &amp; 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

May 06, 2024 at 6:28 pm
By JJ Staff

Madelyn Cline Stuns In Shirt Dress with Floral Accents at Met Gala 2024

Madelyn Cline looks like a bride while arriving at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The 26-year-old Outer Banks actress hit the carpet wearing a gorgeous off-white colored Tommy Hilfiger gown, with a collared-shirt top half flowing down into the skirt, which featured many floral details all over.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

If you missed it, Madelyn is set to join more stars in returning for the next season of Outer Banks!

Check out more photos of Madelyn Cline at the 2024 Met Gala in the gallery…
