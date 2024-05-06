Madelyn Cline Stuns In Shirt Dress with Floral Accents at Met Gala 2024

Madelyn Cline looks like a bride while arriving at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The 26-year-old Outer Banks actress hit the carpet wearing a gorgeous off-white colored Tommy Hilfiger gown, with a collared-shirt top half flowing down into the skirt, which featured many floral details all over.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

If you missed it, Madelyn is set to join more stars in returning for the next season of Outer Banks!

Check out more photos of Madelyn Cline at the 2024 Met Gala in the gallery…