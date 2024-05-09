Bravo Completes Andy Cohen Investigation Into Recent Allegations, His Future at Network Revealed

The misconduct investigation into Andy Cohen has been completed by Bravo.

The network held their own look into the allegations made against him by former Real Housewives stars and they have come to a conclusion.

There has also been talk of Bravo looking to replace Andy amid the allegations, and they have revealed his fate on the network, which is home to Real Housewives and more.

“The outside investigation into the recent allegations made by Brandi Glanville and Leah McSweeney against Andy Cohen has now been completed, and the claims were found to be unsubstantiated,” a Bravo spokesperson shared in a statement to Variety.

Earlier this week, Andy responded to the allegations, in part, saying, “I have no regrets about the way I’ve handled anything.” Find out what he said about all of the different allegations and criticisms.

Andy will remain at Bravo and his late night show, Watch What Happens Live, has just been renewed for another season, along with 14 other Bravo shows!

In addition, he will continue as an executive producer on the Real Housewives franchise.