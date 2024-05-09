Top Stories
May 09, 2024 at 9:26 pm
By JJ Staff

Chris Pine Wears His Pajamas & Robe While Arriving for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Appearance

Chris Pine is looking as cozy as possible while rolling in to the El Capitan Entertainment Centre to film an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday (May 9) in Hollywood, Calif.

The 43-year-old actor wore a matched pajama set featuring a pair of his signature short shorts. He paired the checked pjs with a royal blue robe, stylish shoes and sunglasses.

Keep reading to find out more…

The appearance comes a few weeks after Chris walked the red carpet wearing a very casual outfit for the premiere of his directorial debut Poolman. If you missed it, he recently addressed the negative reviews for the movie.

He also addressed the fate of Wonder Woman (and if he was done with his character in the DC franchise). Chris even revealed the payday for his role in Princess Diaries 2.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Chris Pine in the gallery…
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Chris Pine