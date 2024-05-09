Top Stories
Justin & Hailey Bieber Are Expecting Their First Child!

Every Change Taylor Swift Made to 'Eras Tour' Since 'The Tortured Poets Department' Release! (Live Updating)

'Bridgerton' Season 4 Cast: 2 Stars Already Confirmed to Return!

Kendall Jenner Explains Why She's Going Through a Rough Patch Right Now, Why She Feels Okay Passing the Age She Thought She'd Have Kids, & More

May 09, 2024 at 10:27 pm
By JJ Staff

Olivia Wilde Lines Up Starring Role in New Movie 'I Want Your Sex,' Details Revealed

Olivia Wilde has lined up her next big movie project, and it’s shaping up to be a sexy one.

The 40-year-old actress signed on to star in director Gregg Araki‘s new movie I Want Your Sex. In it, she’ll play a tantalizing artist who finds a “sexual muse.”

Variety broke the details about the movie, noting that her character is named Erika Tracy.

The project will focus on Erika’s relationship with the “fresh-faced Elliot.” At this point, it is not clear who is playing the role.

Here’s a synopsis from the outlet: “Elliot soon finds himself out of his depth as Erika takes him on a journey more profound than he ever could have imagined, into a world of sex, obsession, power, betrayal and murder.”

This marks Olivia‘s first big acting role since 2022′s Don’t Worry Darling, which she also directed and produced.

She is also expected to join forces with a major female actress to create a comic book movie. However, Olivia is expected to direct this project and not appear in it.
