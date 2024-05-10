Top Stories
Two of Justin Bieber's Ex-Girlfriends Congratulate Him &amp; Hailey Bieber on Pregnancy News

Two of Justin Bieber's Ex-Girlfriends Congratulate Him & Hailey Bieber on Pregnancy News

Zendaya's Stylist Reveals the Fashion Brands She Won't Wear &amp; Why They're Banned

Zendaya's Stylist Reveals the Fashion Brands She Won't Wear & Why They're Banned

ABC Renews 10 Reality &amp; Game Shows for Upcoming TV Season, Announces Reboot of Beloved Show

ABC Renews 10 Reality & Game Shows for Upcoming TV Season, Announces Reboot of Beloved Show

Meghan Markle Talks About Why She Married Prince Harry &amp; Mental Health During Joint Trip to Nigeria

Meghan Markle Talks About Why She Married Prince Harry & Mental Health During Joint Trip to Nigeria

May 10, 2024 at 8:31 pm
By JJ Staff

'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Gets Action-Packed Trailer for New Season Amid Recent Casting Announcements

'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Gets Action-Packed Trailer for New Season Amid Recent Casting Announcements

Paramount+ has debuted a new teaser trailer for the upcoming second season of Criminal Minds: Evolution!

This is the 17th overall season of Criminal Minds and the new season will begin streaming on June 6.

The upcoming all-new season picks up as the FBI’s elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of GOLD STAR. As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU’s own backyard. The team faces its biggest threat yet and cannot emerge unscathed from the mind-bending consequences.

We just learned about some casting shakeups, including several new additions to the cast.

Watch the action-paced teaser trailer for Criminal Minds below.
Just Jared on Facebook
criminal minds new trailer 01
criminal minds new trailer 02
criminal minds new trailer 03
criminal minds new trailer 04
criminal minds new trailer 05
criminal minds new trailer 06
criminal minds new trailer 07

Photos: Paramount+
Posted to: A.J. Cook, Adam Rodriguez, Aisha Tyler, Criminal Minds, EG, Extended, Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Paget Brewster, Paramount Plus, Slideshow, Television, Zach Gilford