'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Gets Action-Packed Trailer for New Season Amid Recent Casting Announcements

Paramount+ has debuted a new teaser trailer for the upcoming second season of Criminal Minds: Evolution!

This is the 17th overall season of Criminal Minds and the new season will begin streaming on June 6.

The upcoming all-new season picks up as the FBI’s elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of GOLD STAR. As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU’s own backyard. The team faces its biggest threat yet and cannot emerge unscathed from the mind-bending consequences.

We just learned about some casting shakeups, including several new additions to the cast.

Watch the action-paced teaser trailer for Criminal Minds below.