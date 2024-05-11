Jonathan Bailey Joins Jessica Madsen & Hannah Dodd at 'Bridgerton' Season Three Event in NYC

Jonathan Bailey and a few of his co-stars are stepping out to promote the new season of Bridgerton!

The 36-year-old actor joined Jessica Madsen and Hannah Dodd at the Bridgerton Promenade Season 3 Event on Saturday afternoon (May 11) held at Gansevoort Plaza in New York City.

For the event, Jonathan kept things cool and casual in a white T-shirt and jeans while Jessica, 32, wore gray blazer and matching shorts and Hannah, 28, wore a black jacket and black shorts.

Season three of Bridgerton will be split into two separate parts. Part 1 (consisting of four episodes) will be released on on Netflix on May 16 and the final four episodes will stream on June 13. You can watch the trailer here.

Earlier in the week, Jonathan and another one of his Bridgerton co-stars hit up a Met Gala after-party together!

