Top Stories
Netflix Cancels 3 TV Shows in 2024 (So Far) &amp; Fans Aren't Happy!

Netflix Cancels 3 TV Shows in 2024 (So Far) & Fans Aren't Happy!

Two of Justin Bieber's Ex-Girlfriends Congratulate Him &amp; Hailey Bieber on Pregnancy News

Two of Justin Bieber's Ex-Girlfriends Congratulate Him & Hailey Bieber on Pregnancy News

Zendaya's Stylist Reveals the Fashion Brands She Won't Wear &amp; Why They're Banned

Zendaya's Stylist Reveals the Fashion Brands She Won't Wear & Why They're Banned

Meghan Markle Talks About Why She Married Prince Harry &amp; Mental Health During Joint Trip to Nigeria

Meghan Markle Talks About Why She Married Prince Harry & Mental Health During Joint Trip to Nigeria

May 11, 2024 at 2:13 pm
By JJ Staff

Jonathan Bailey Joins Jessica Madsen & Hannah Dodd at 'Bridgerton' Season Three Event in NYC

Jonathan Bailey Joins Jessica Madsen & Hannah Dodd at 'Bridgerton' Season Three Event in NYC

Jonathan Bailey and a few of his co-stars are stepping out to promote the new season of Bridgerton!

The 36-year-old actor joined Jessica Madsen and Hannah Dodd at the Bridgerton Promenade Season 3 Event on Saturday afternoon (May 11) held at Gansevoort Plaza in New York City.

For the event, Jonathan kept things cool and casual in a white T-shirt and jeans while Jessica, 32, wore gray blazer and matching shorts and Hannah, 28, wore a black jacket and black shorts.

Season three of Bridgerton will be split into two separate parts. Part 1 (consisting of four episodes) will be released on on Netflix on May 16 and the final four episodes will stream on June 13. You can watch the trailer here.

Earlier in the week, Jonathan and another one of his Bridgerton co-stars hit up a Met Gala after-party together!

Click through the gallery inside for 10+ pictures of the stars at the Birdgerton event in NYC…
Just Jared on Facebook
jonathan bailey promotes bridgerton season 3 in nyc 01
jonathan bailey promotes bridgerton season 3 in nyc 02
jonathan bailey promotes bridgerton season 3 in nyc 03
jonathan bailey promotes bridgerton season 3 in nyc 04
jonathan bailey promotes bridgerton season 3 in nyc 05
jonathan bailey promotes bridgerton season 3 in nyc 06
jonathan bailey promotes bridgerton season 3 in nyc 07
jonathan bailey promotes bridgerton season 3 in nyc 08
jonathan bailey promotes bridgerton season 3 in nyc 09
jonathan bailey promotes bridgerton season 3 in nyc 10
jonathan bailey promotes bridgerton season 3 in nyc 11
jonathan bailey promotes bridgerton season 3 in nyc 12

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Bridgerton, Hannah Dodd, Jessica Madsen, Jonathan Bailey