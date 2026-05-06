James Marsden to Lead New Thriller Series ‘Disavowed’ for Apple TV

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James Marsden has landed a new show at Apple TV!

On Wednesday (May 6), Variety announced that the 52-year-old Emmy-nominated actor will be leading the new thriller series titled Disavowed for the streaming service.

Disavowedfollows “legendary CIA Case Officer Brad Griffin (Marsden), who is abruptly fired in the middle of a global hunt for an elusive assassin responsible for killing his colleague. Disgraced and outcast from the world of intelligence, all bets are off when Brad decides to go after the 15 million dollar federal bounty on the assassin’s head.”

The new show is based on an original idea from Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, who are two of the credited writers on the 2008 movie Iron Man, starring Robert Downey Jr. and directed by Jon Favreau.

James, Art, and Matt will all be serving as executive producers on Disavowed.

The new show comes after James joined the Apple TV hit series Your Friends & Neighbors in the role of Owen Ashe for season two, which premiered last month.

As of right now, Disavowed doesn’t have a release date.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, James admitted that he lied about his role in Avengers: Doomsday. Find out what happened!

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