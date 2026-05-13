ABC Cancels 1 TV Series in 2026, Renews Many Hit Shows with Decisions About ‘The Rookie,’ ‘RJ Decker’ & More

Credit: ABC

ABC has finalized their TV show renewal and cancellation slate for the 2026-2027 season.

Just Jared has kept track of all the biggest announcements over at ABC, and we’re recapping everything here.

Now that ABC is planning out their fall roster of shows, we have a better idea of what shows will be back.

So far, we’ve learned of seven major renewals. One series went through a major, sudden cancellation. In addition, one of the shows that was renewed will have a major change happening at showrunner.

Keep reading to see what is renewed and what is canceled at ABC right now…

Posted To:ABC EG Television