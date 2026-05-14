Prominent Democrat Shockingly Defends Trump Saying He Doesn’t ‘Think About Americans’ Financial Situation’

Credit: Getty Images

An outspoken member of the the Democratic party is stepping up to support Donald Trump after he made controversial statements about the American economy amid his ongoing war with Iran.

The 79-year-old president recently sparked backlash when he was asked how concerned he was about “Americans’ financial situations” while trying to conduct peace talks with the Middle Eastern country. Talks have been going on for weeks with no clear timeline for when an agreement will be made.

In response, Trump said he was “not even a little bit” concerned.

“The only thing that matters when I’m talking about Iran — they can’t have a nuclear weapon. I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I don’t think about anybody. I think about one thing: We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That’s all,” he continued.

With inflation soaring since the war started, some U.S. citizens were upset by his seemingly thoughtless remarks.

John Fetterman defended Trump’s remarks.

One person who spoke up to defend Trump was Senator John Fetterman.

John Fetterman, Getty Images

Appearing on Fox Nex, Fetterman addressed the comments.

“Something that the president said before he left for China… He said something that got clipped saying, ‘I’m not thinking about American people financially.’ But what he did say, ‘I’m really thinking is we can’t let Iran [be] building a bomb.’ And that’s exactly… That’s the essence of what that is. And to hold that line,” he opined.

The senator added, “I mean, how can we just walk away and let that happen? Now the whole world should join us, stand with us. China. Europe. All these other countries should say, ‘We should demand Iran and their nuclear ambitions.’ And now we can all get back to building up our nation and parts of the world.”

This isn’t the first time Fetterman has shown a willingness to work with Republicans.

While Fetterman is a Democrat, he has voted with Republicans before. In November 2025, he was criticized for working across the aisle to re-open the government amid a shutdown.

“I don’t need a lecture. I don’t need lecture from, whether it’s Bernie [Sanders] or the governor in California, because they’re representing very deep blue populations and a lot of those things were part of the extreme,” he said in defense during an appearance on The View.

He continued, saying, “Why have we arrived here after the election a year ago? We want to forget some of the things that cost us that election, and now, for me, that’s why I’m trying to remind people, the extremism, we can’t return to those kind of things, and realize we need to find a way forward.”

See the question Trump seemingly refused to answer during his first day in China.

Posted To:Donald Trump John Fetterman Politics