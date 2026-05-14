Seth Rogen Has a 3-Word Reaction to Madonna’s ‘The Studio’ Season 2 Role

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Seth Rogen is staying tight-lipped about Madonna‘s forthcoming appearance on his show, The Studio.

The 44-year-old creator of the award-winning Apple TV series recently spoke out about what to expect from the upcoming star-studded second season, which was recently filmed in Venice, including a cameo from the Queen of Pop herself.

During the conversation, he addressed staging a faux Venice Film Festival for Season 2.

“We have a keen eye to make the show as cinematic and romantic as we can in this old Hollywood way. Venice is one of the most beautiful cities in the world, and it’s a place I’ve longed to film. We scouted the festival last year, and we thought, ‘This would be a fun scene to dive into,” he told Variety.

“We recreated the entire festival ourselves. The way we shoot requires these long, continuous runners. So we need to literally control every element of everything that’s in the frame. Everyone in our shot, from background actors to supporting actors, have to be placed in very specific ways to we can reset and do it again.”

As for Madonna‘s cameo, he simply had three words: “It is crazy.”

“I’ll just leave it at that,” Seth went on to say.

The Studio follows a legacy Hollywood movie studio striving to survive in a world where it is increasingly difficult for art and business to live together. It broke the record for most wins by a comedy in a single season at the Emmys this year.

This will mark Madonna‘s first real TV role in over 20 years since an appearance on Will & Grace in 2003, as well as a few cameos on Saturday Night Live since.

Madonna was seen stepping out n the city and shared a photo of herself reading over a script with a “Madonna” watermark.

Several other celebrities have been spotted filming scenes for the second season of the Emmy-winning series, including Bryan Cranston and Ike Barinholtz.

Madonna also has a major album set to drop this year!

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