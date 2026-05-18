‘Obsession 2’? Director Curry Barker Addresses a Big Plot Hole, Sequel & Anthology Idea

Credit: Focus Features

Could Obsession be getting a sequel? If it’s up to director Curry Barker, he’d be interested in exploring the idea!

During a recent interview, the 26-year-old YouTuber-turned-filmmaker spoke about his critically acclaimed indie horror, which just opened to over $16 million at the box office in its opening weekend, addressing not only a plot hole that bothers him, but what’s to come in the future.

During the press tour, Curry talked about how the One Wish Willow works.

“I mean, it’s kind of a plot hole. It’s something I don’t like to think about too much, because it totally doesn’t make sense that there’s a world of people just making wishes. It really doesn’t make any sense at all,” he said after a screening, via Total Film.

Obsession director Curry Barker would like to explore more deadly wishes in the future perhaps in a potential anthology series #Obsession pic.twitter.com/JLKCkpyTch — Total Film (@totalfilm) May 16, 2026

“If the One Wish Willow actually works, which it does in this lore, and people are just making wishes left and right, there would be some crazy…like, dragons would exist. And none of that. The world is pretty normal from what we see in this movie. So, it doesn’t really make sense,” he said before providing his own theory.

“Here’s my take; every time someone makes a wish, they enter into an alternate reality where their wish comes true, so you’re not experiencing everybody’s wish at the same time. And that’s why…but that doesn’t make sense because the money falls from the ceiling. Yeah, it’s broken,” he went on to say.

Still, he’s down to explore a sequel.

“I obviously have a couple more things that I’m excited about next, but I do see Obsession 2, maybe. Or even what really is exciting to me is maybe an anthology, like a one-hour episode,” he considered.

“Each episode is a different wish that goes completely off the rails. Maybe I’ll direct the pilot with the same DP, and you could invite other filmmakers to kind of give their spin at it. That would be really cool.”

Find out what lead actress Inde Navarrette thinks about a possible sequel.

Posted To:Curry Barker Movies Obsession