HBO Drops Dark Trailer for ‘Lanterns’ & Sets Premiere Date!

Credit: HBO / Warner Bros.

HBO has released the first teaser for upcoming DC series Lanterns.

The show, which has been described as a “dark, earth-based mystery,” revolves around Kyle Chandler‘s Hal Jordon and Aaron Pierre‘s Jon Stewart. Laura Linney has also been announced as a cast member!

Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Jason Ritter, Ulrich Thomsen, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones fill out the rest of the cast.

Nathan Fillion will also reprise his role as Guy Gardner from James Gunn‘s Superman movie.

Here’s the logline shared by HBO: “The series follows new recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.”

Lanterns will officially premiere on August 16, 2026.

Damon Lindelof, who is known for Watchmen and The Leftovers, co-created the show alongside Ozark‘s Chris Mundy and comics writer Tom King.

DC still has some other big projects coming out this year apart from Lanterns, including the solo Supergirl movie in June and Mike Flanagan‘s Clayface.

Matt Reeves‘ highly-anticipated The Batman: Part II will also hit theaters late next year, with stars like Sebastian Stan and Scarlett Johansson joining the cast.

Posted To:Aaron Pierre DC Garret Dillahunt HBO J Alphonse Nicholson Jasmine Cephas Jones Jason Ritter Kelly MacDonald Kyle Chandler Lanterns Laura Linney Nathan Ellison Poorna Jagannathan Television Trailers Ulrich Thomsen