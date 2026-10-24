Is Janel Parrish Single or Married? All About the Hallmark Actress’ Relationship Status

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Janel Parrish is returning to Hallmark Channel tonight with a new Countdown to Christmas movie!

The 37-year-old actress is starring in Forgotten Holiday, alongside Daniel Lissing, and fans will likely be looking for more information about her life.

Janel is best known for starring in Pretty Little Liars and the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before movie franchise, along with several other Hallmark movies, and more!

So, is Janel single or married?

The actress currently appears to be single, but she has had two very public relationships in the past, including one earlier this year.

Back in April 2026, Janel and Sasha sparked dating rumors, and further continued with the speculation with social media posts together.

They were then seen holding hands during a visit to the farmer’s market in Los Angeles, followed by going Instagram official, confirming their romance.

The couple then made their red carpet debut as a couple while attending the 2026 Race to Erase MS Gala in early June, where they opened up about their unexpected romance.

“He is like the sweetest, most brightest light to everybody that he meets,” she told Us Weekly. “He [has] the kindest heart to everyone, to his friends, his family or if he just met you walking his dogs. He just has the biggest heart and is so caring and loving.”

“We were friends for years,” Janel noted. “I did the show and he was my buddy Sash for a very long time, and then we reconnected and here we are.”

“You never know where life is going to take you. Reconnecting with Sasha has shown me a new kind of love and happiness that I didn’t know existed,” she added.

“She is so sweet, down to earth, so loving, so real, and I just feel so much support coming from her side,” Sasha said. “She’s just so supportive and wonderful. She loves animals, she loves dogs [and] she loves everyone who she meets.”

However, just one month later, it was revealed that they had broken up only three months after revealing their were together.

Janel was previously married for seven years

Prior to dating Sasha, Janel was married to chemical engineer Chris Long. She previously revealed they fell in love in September 2016 at Dave & Buster’s.

The couple got engaged in October 2017 and tied the knot nearly a year later in Hawaii.

However, after over seven years of marriage, Janel revealed in April 2026 that they separated and ended their marriage after 10 years together.

“There is still so much love and respect between us, and I’m deeply grateful for everything we built together. This chapter of my life, and Chris, will always mean so much to me,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you all again for the messages of love and support. Xo J”

They both have since removed all photos and posts together from Instagram.

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Posted To:Chris Long Dating History Hallmark Channel Janel Parrish Sasha Farber