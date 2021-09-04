Top Stories
Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off The Upcoming Dundas x Revolve Collection in New Ad Campaign

Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off The Upcoming Dundas x Revolve Collection in New Ad Campaign

Emily Ratajkowski stars in the new campaign for the Dundas x Revolve fashion line.

The 30-year-old model put her abs on display just months after welcoming her first baby, Sylvester, with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The brand collaboration will preview at the upcoming NYFW this month and is an exclusive ready-to-wear capsule, along with shoes, jewelry and accessories, according to Revolve.

The Dundas x Revolve collection will be moderately priced and focuses on velvet materials, oversized hand knits and jacquard prints for the fall season.

In addition, there will be monthly drops following the first round of threads. Retail prices will range from $98 for some jewelry pieces to $898 for leather, with dresses averaging around $396.

The collection will launch on revolve.com during NYFW.

“Working on the Dundas x Revolve collection was a great experience for me because I was able to incorporate my signature Dundas elements and both feel really complementary,” designer Peter Dundas shared in a statement. “Being half-American and showing in New York, I had fun finding inspiration in American rock music and Americana culture to design an entire wardrobe for the sexy, body-conscious-loving customer both brands attract.”

Check out 15+ pictures inside of Emily Ratajkowski in the Dundas x Revolve fashion campaign…
