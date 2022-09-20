'Beetlejuice' Is Ending Its Broadway Run in 2023

Top Stories
Tue, 20 September 2022 at 5:17 pm

Beetlejuice is coming to an end.

The Broadway musical, which is based on the 1988 Tim Burton movie, will be ending its run on January 8, 2023.

The production originally opened at the Winter Garden Theatre on April 25, 2019 and announced a June 2020 closing, which was moved up to March amid the pandemic.

The musical returned to the Marquis Theatre on Broadway in April of this year, with most of the original cast. However, the production has grossed less than $1 million and has been playing to capacities of 60 to 70 percent recently, via THR.

Beetlejuice will launch a 26-city national tour starting December 6, 2022 at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theatre.

The musical is directed by Alex Timbers, and features a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King and a score by Eddie Perfect. The current cast includes Alex Brightman as Beetlejuice.

