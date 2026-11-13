How Is ‘The Bachelor’ Filming Sam Hartman’s Season Amid His NFL Commitments? Timeline Explained

Nov 13, 2026 1 min read
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Sam Hartman #10 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish warms up prior to the game against the USC Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium on October 14, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana.
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Washington Commanders practice squad quarterback Sam Hartman was announced as The Bachelor for Season 30 today (November 13)!

If you didn’t see the news, ABC confirmed that Season 30 premieres Sunday, March 21.

Since Sam is actively in the NFL, many are wondering…how will the 27-year-old athlete film The Bachelor? Episodes need to be filmed and edited before they hit the airwaves, which does take some time.

Sam Hartman #QB02 of Notre Dame participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Bachelor Season 30 Filming Timeline, Revealed

People confirmed when Sam will begin filming for Season 30 of the ABC reality series.

Filming is planned for when the NFL season wraps up.

If Sam‘s team, the Washington Commanders, does not end up making the playoffs, their season will end on January 10, 2027

If they do make the playoffs, the games would take place from January 16-18, 2027.

If the Commanders were to make it to the Super Bowl, the team would be playing their last game on February 14, 2027.

Sam Hartman #10 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish warms up prior to the game against the USC Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium on October 14, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana.

If you’re curious, here’s Sam‘s bio, from ABC: “A Charlotte, North Carolina, native, Hartman plays for the NFL’s Washington Commanders and is a standout alum of Wake Forest and Notre Dame, where he set legendary ACC records, including most career touchdown passes and 300-yard passing games. A fan favorite from the documentary series “QB1: Beyond the Lights,” the charismatic heartthrob is ready to find a win off the field.”

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