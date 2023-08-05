Bryan Cranston Remembers Late 'Breaking Bad' Co-Star Mark Margolis: 'A Lovely Human Being'

Bryan Cranston is sharing a tribute to his former co-star Mark Margolis.

The 67-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday (August 4) to reflect on Mark‘s death, as well as the time they shared together on the set of Breaking Bad.

Bryan shared a series of photos of Mark, writing in the caption: “Mark Margolis was a really good actor and a lovely human being. Fun and engaging off the set, and (in the case of Breaking Bad and Your Honor) intimidating and frightening on set.”

“His quiet energy belied his mischievous nature and curious mind… And he loved sharing a good joke,” he continued. “I miss him already. Rest now, Mark and thank you for your friendship and your exceptional body of work.”

On Friday, it was confirmed that Mark had passed away at the age of 83 after a short illness. Our thoughts are with his friends and family during this difficult time.