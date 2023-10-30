Source Explains Matthew Perry's 'Mattman' Instagram Posts, Reveals How He Was Doing Before Death

Matthew Perry tragically passed away at the age of 54 this past weekend and now, a source is speaking out about something that has been troubling fans.

The 54-year-old actor had been publishing posts that seemed to be heavily influenced by the 2022 movie The Batman.

Matthew had been referencing “Mattman” in captions, including in his final post before his passing.

“Do you understand what I’m trying to tell you? – I’m Mattman,” he posted from his hot tub. If you look through the comments of his past posts, many were worried perhaps he was trying to send some kind of message.

“He was having fun,” a source told People about the series of posts. Apparently, “Mattman” had been an idea that he had, which he was working on for an upcoming series.

Apart from that, “He was incredibly happy,” the insider continued. He has reportedly signed on to star in a new film, Unworthy, and recently renovated his home.

TMZ reports that he had only moved into the house 3 weeks ago.

The source added to the site: “he was sober and felt content.”

